Anaheim Way, Farragut Avenue Closed Oct. 24

Truckers intending to use a heavy haul route — Anaheim Way and Farragut Avenue — in the North Harbor on Oct. 24, should plan for alternate routes to accommodate a temporary, 10-hour full closure of Farragut and Anaheim Way.

The closure from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. will accommodate a city of Los Angeles inspection of traffic control devices.

For the detour, motorists traveling westbound on Pier B Street will continue west until the roadway reaches Pier A Way. They turn right onto Pier A Way. Drivers then turn right onto North Henry Ford Avenue. North Henry Ford then rejoins Anaheim Street.

Details: Find a larger detour map here, https://tinyurl.com/Larger-detour-map