Statement from Dean Logan on Preliminary Review of U.S. Department of Justice Individual Records

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) Dean C. Logan Oct. 21 released the following statement sharing preliminary findings from the department’s review of individual records provided by the U.S. Department of Justice or DOJ.

“Los Angeles County has conducted a preliminary review of the records provided by the U.S. Department of Justice. Of the 20,930 records submitted, only 7,035 (33.6%) had addresses within Los Angeles County. In a preliminary sampling of 200 records, approximately 43% had canceled voter registrations, and more than 70% had no voting history.

These findings should not be mistaken for claims about citizenship. State and federal law are clear on the standards for evaluating voter eligibility. County election officials, operating under those legal standards, facilitate and protect voter access and participation. In California, a statewide system maintains voter registration information, and voter eligibility is verified through established state-level processes and interagency data matching.

Our office takes voter eligibility seriously, and any credible evidence of unlawful voting or attempts at disrupting elections warrants appropriate review. Claims of unlawful voting must be supported by verifiable evidence, not assumptions. Our responsibility is to uphold the law, protect eligible voters, and ensure public confidence is grounded in facts.”

Original report: Oct. 14

Statement from Dean Logan Regarding U.S. Department of Justice Correspondence

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) Dean C. Logan issued the following statement regarding correspondence received from the U.S. Department of Justice concerning voter eligibility and citizenship:

“Our office received correspondence and information from the U.S. Department of Justice the afternoon of October 13, 2026 (21 days prior to Election Day) concerning assertions related to voter eligibility and citizenship. We are reviewing the information in coordination with the California Secretary of State and Attorney General to determine the next appropriate steps.

The letter included a USB drive purportedly containing the referenced records, along with a handwritten note providing a password. We have not accessed the drive because doing so would conflict with established data privacy and information security protocols. We do not consider the device a secure medium. Additionally, the letter does not specify the number of individuals involved or describe the information contained in the records.

Maintaining accurate voter registration records is a fundamental responsibility of our office. Federal and state laws are clear on how voter eligibility is established – and any action to remove a voter from eligibility must be based on verifiable information, not assertions of unconfirmed data matching.

With the 2026 General Election underway, we remain focused on administering a safe, secure, accurate, and transparent election. We will continue following established legal requirements and verification procedures while protecting the rights of every eligible voter.”

A copy of the October 13, 2026, letter from the U.S. Department of Justice, along with the accompanying handwritten note, is available below.

Link: https://rrcc.box.com/s/jwladrl77dwd9ud2hexcw2yeuvm1gnic