Transformative Master Plan in Store for Historic General Hospital Campus

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors today adopted the Los Angeles County General Hospital or LACGH campus master plan and certified its Final Subsequent Environmental Impact Report or SEIR, marking a milestone in the county’s effort to reimagine one of Los Angeles’ most iconic public institutions and transform the historic campus into a vibrant, mixed-use healthy village.

The board’s action establishes a comprehensive vision and planning framework for the long-term redevelopment of the campus, advancing First District Supervisor and Board Chair Hilda L. Solis’ vision to transform the historic General Hospital and surrounding county property into a destination for health, wellness, housing, economic opportunity, and community life.

More than a redevelopment plan, the master plan represents a generational opportunity to reinvest in a landmark public asset, preserve its historic legacy, and create a new model for how county-owned property can support community health, economic mobility, and neighborhood revitalization. The decision lays the foundation for a phased transformation that will unfold over the coming decades, reconnecting the campus with surrounding neighborhoods and positioning it as a center of opportunity for another 100 years.

“For generations, General Hospital has been a symbol of care, resilience, and hope for the communities it serves. Today, we are taking a historic step toward securing its future and reimagining what this extraordinary public asset can mean for generations to come,” said Los Angeles County Board Chair and First District Supervisor Hilda L. Solis.

The master plan envisions a connected, mixed-use community anchored by the adaptive reuse of the historic General Hospital building. Future development may include affordable, workforce, and mixed-income housing; expanded healthcare, wellness, and supportive services; community-serving retail and neighborhood amenities; public plazas and open spaces; workforce development and employment opportunities; and improved pedestrian and transit connections. Together, these investments are intended to create a more accessible, sustainable, and economically vibrant campus while maintaining essential county operations and continuity of care provided by the LA General Medical Center.

Historic preservation is equally central to the county’s vision. In July 2026, General Hospital’s Acute Unit was listed in the National Register of Historic Places, formally recognizing the architectural and cultural significance of this landmark institution and reinforcing the county’s commitment to preserving its legacy.

The county and its development partner, Centennial Partners, are working toward a master option agreement anticipated to come before the Board of Supervisors for consideration before the end of 2026. The agreement would establish the contractual framework for future phased development, including the potential execution of phase-specific ground leases, subject to applicable approvals and requirements.

Importantly, physical work to prepare the campus for its next chapter is already underway. The County’s $120 million General Hospital stabilization project is advancing critical seismic, infrastructure, and preservation improvements to protect the historic building and prepare portions of the campus for future redevelopment.

The next major component of the stabilization project will involve selective demolition of nonstructural interior elements within the historic hospital, an important step toward stabilizing the structure and preparing it for future adaptive reuse.

To view the adopted Master Plan and Final SEIR, visit: http://www.opportunity.lacounty.gov/general-hospital/