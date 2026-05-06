Rep. Barragán Holds Community Conversation to Discuss Trump and Republicans’ Harmful Policies

SAN PEDRO — Rep. Nanette Barragán (CA-44) May 5 hosted over 250 constituents at a community conversation in direct response to Trump and Republicans’ harmful policies. Constituents gathered from neighborhoods all over the district, including San Pedro, Wilmington, Long Beach, Carson, Harbor City, and Harbor Gateway. Rep. Barragán took questions, listened to their concerns, and talked about how House Democrats are fighting for Americans in Washington.

The Congresswoman shared how House Democrats are fighting to lower costs for working families, even as Trump and Republicans made billions of dollars in cuts to critical programs like Medicaid and SNAP, Americans continue to have to pay Trump’s tariffs, and Trump’s reckless war of choice in Iran hikes up the cost of gas. She also provided updates on the controversial FISA surveillance bill, Republicans’ attempts to give ICE and Border Patrol another $70 billion to continue terrorizing communities, and the redistricting challenges triggered by the Supreme Court’s recent weakening of the Voting Rights Act.

“Community conversations like today are more important than ever,” said Congresswoman Barragán. “When Trump and Republicans are doing everything they can to silence people’s voices, make life more expensive, take their hard-earned taxpayer dollars, and brutalize their loved ones, our community needs to come together to learn how their representatives in Congress are fighting for them. And it’s the job of those of us in Congress to listen to their fears and worries so we know exactly what and how to fight for what they need, when we go up against the Administration.”

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