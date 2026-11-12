Random Happenings: San Pedro Nature & Art Soar: Live Raptors & Fall Open Studios, Nov. 21

Meet Live Owls, Hawks and More at a Special Bird-Themed Nature Club at White Point Nature Preserve

Families are invited to spread their wings and discover the fascinating world of birds at a special nature club on Nov. 14 at the White Point Nature Education Center and Preserve in San Pedro.

Presented by the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy, this engaging, hands-on program will feature special guests from Raptor Events, bringing live owls, hawks, and other remarkable birds for children to meet up close. Young nature enthusiasts will discover what makes these birds so extraordinary, from their incredible eyesight and powerful talons to their unique adaptations for survival in the wild.

Children will also enjoy creative bird-themed crafts and venture outdoors to observe birds in their natural habitat, learning about the important role our feathered friends play in the local ecosystem.

Designed for children ages 3 to 10, ‘Nature Club’ offers a fun and memorable opportunity for families to connect with wildlife, explore nature, and inspire a lifelong appreciation for the outdoors.

Nature Club – Birds of a Feather! Featuring Live Birds from Raptor Events

Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Nov. 14

Cost: Free. No advance registration required

Details: pvplc.org

Venue: White Point Nature Education Center and Preserve, 1600 W. Paseo del Mar, San Pedro

Step Inside San Pedro’s Creative Community: Angels Gate Fall Open Studios 2026

Get ready for the fall 2026 Open Studios Day at Angels Gate Cultural Center, Nov. 21. The semi-annual Open Studios is a free, all-ages event that provides the public a glimpse into the process, art, and lives of local artists who create at the center.

AGCC hosts one of the largest studio artist programs in the region with a diverse range of artistic disciplines including ceramics, photography, printmaking, writing, sculpture, videography, music, and painting. This self-guided tour of artist studios provides a unique opportunity to interact with the artists and purchase contemporary works of art.

PLUS: Participate in an all-ages art workshop from 12 to 5 p.m., and watch AGCC’s Teen Mural Club live, painting its latest large-scale artwork, and find your next passion at more community class demos.

AGCC Studio Artists include: Adam Gaxiola, Andrea Lien, Ann Weber, Anna Erneholm, Ashton S. Phillips, Candice Gawne, Catherine Burce, Da Aie Park, Daniel Porras, Deborah Wright, Delora Bertsch, Dennis Keeley, Elizabeth Casuga, Elyse Pignolet, Emma Rault, Fafnir Adamites, Frank Rodriguez, Gil Mares, Henry Krusoe, Jesse Small, Joe Bariele, Jon Nakamura, June Edmonds, Karla Diaz, Kim Kei, Larin Sullivan, Leah Shane Dixon, Lisa Diane Wedgeworth, Lowell Nickel, Lucinda Rudolph, Lynn Doran, Marco Schindelmann, Melodie Reay, Mike Watt, Nancy Voegeli-Curran, Perry Okimoto, Phoebe Barnum, Regina Herod, Rene LaRue, Robert Alexander, Scott Anger, Soft Chick, Syracuse residency students, Taylor Crisp, Tianlu Chen, Vanessa Madrid, Yoon Jin Kim, Yozmit The DogStar, and Yuichiro Roy Kunisaki.

Time: 12 to 5 p.m., Nov. 21

Cost: Free

Details: https://tinyurl.com/AGCC-Open-Studios-fall

Venue: Angels Gate Cultural Center, 3601 S. Gaffey St., San Pedro