Long Beach Launches Imagine28 Arts Grant Program Ahead of LA28

The City of Long Beach announced Imagine28, a new grant program designed to support arts-related community engagement opportunities ahead of the LA28 Olympics and ParalympicGames. The grant program supports cultural programming, public art and community-based activations that position Long Beach for the worldwide stage during the 2028 Games.

In partnership with the Arts Council for LB, the Imagine28 grant program is intended to strengthen community identity, environmental awareness, creative expression and cultural inclusion as Long Beach prepares for the 2028 Games. Imagine28 is funded through the City’s Percent for Arts Program, which supports public art and local arts groups using a percentage of costs on all capital construction projects that come from the general fund and other eligible funding sources. The City’s Department of Library, Arts and Culture will continue to set aside a portion of Percent for Arts to support Imagine28 grants through 2028.

Applications for this first grant cycle took place this past summer. Following a panel selection process, the organizations listed below were selected for each of the three categories. Projects began this fall, with opportunities for community members to participate in select projects.

Details: More information is available at artslb.org/imagine28 and https://tinyurl.com/Imagine28-Olympic-Games

Another application cycle will open in summer 2027, with more details to follow.