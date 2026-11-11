Long Beach Businesses Invited to Join LA28 Olympic Opportunities

The City of Long Beach is encouraging local small businesses to take advantage of two new opportunities to be a part of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Through the LA28 L.ocal A.uthentic and Made for Two Eight programs, eligible businesses can showcase their products and culinary offerings to a global audience.

LA28 L.ocal A.uthentic Program

Local restaurants, food trucks and mobile food vendors can get involved in LA28 through the LA28 L.ocal A.uthentic Program, which will bring the region’s diverse culinary offerings directly to games venues. The program will create opportunities for food trucks, food carts, festival-style pop-ups and other mobile vendors to operate within competition venue zones and non-competition venues, highlighting the flavors and cultures that make the Los Angeles region a world-class culinary destination.

Interested business owners are encouraged to review the program requirements and submit an application by Nov. 16, 2026.

Made for Two Eight

The Made for Two Eight program offers small businesses across Los Angeles County the opportunity to become official LA28 licensees, allowing them to create and sell merchandise featuring approved LA28 branding and intellectual property. The program aims to showcase the region’s distinctive identity through a variety of products created by local makers, artisans and manufacturers.

Selected businesses will be authorized to sell approved merchandise during the licensing period, anticipated to begin approximately one year before the Olympic Games and continue through the conclusion of the Paralympic Games in August 2028.

To qualify for a license, businesses must meet the following eligibility requirements:

Products must be manufactured or created at a physical facility within Los Angeles County, with priority given to businesses located in the City of Los Angeles.

Businesses are encouraged to source materials from within Los Angeles County, with preference given to products made entirely locally sourced materials, when feasible. Additional priority will be given to materials sourced within the City of Los Angeles.

Applicants must qualify as a small business under U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) size standards.

Details: Applications are available at RAMPLA.org and will remain open through February 2027.