Community Victory: L.A. Supervisors Unanimously Approve Sheriff Deputy Gang Accountability Motion

LOS ANGELES — On Nov.10, the community mobilized by the dozens for a press conference, rally, and public comment at the Board of Supervisors meeting in support of Supervisor Holly Mitchell’s Sheriff Deputy Gang Accountability Motion. The vote on this motion was previously delayed from Sept, 15, in a 1-4 decision, but today passed 5-0 in favor of the community.

This motion will: Identify and ban all Sheriff Deputy gangs and their iconography, make any pending internal gang investigations public, identify budget measures to reduce gang misconduct payouts, create a public and independent online reporting system for deputy gang activity, and create more transparency on law enforcement union obstruction of oversight investigations.

For decades, Sheriff Deputy gangs have operated inside the LA Sheriff’s Department with impunity, brutalizing communities, covering up misconduct, and costing taxpayers tens of millions in settlements. This motion will not deliver full accountability on its own, but it is a necessary first step and win for the community. It forces official recognition that these gangs exist, what they look like, and what they cost. That record matters for every fight that comes next.

Statement from Janet Asante, JusticeLA Coalition Lead:

“Thank you to Supervisor Holly Mitchell for bringing forth this deputy gang transparency motion, and to the four supervisors who joined Mitchell to pass it unanimously. Five people died in LA Sheriff custody between the motion’s debut on September 15th and today’s vote. Addressing Sheriff Deputy Gangs is a life or death choice this Board has to make, and today they made the right decision.

There is a clear discrepancy between Sheriff Luna and County Counsel claims, and the testimony from those courageous enough to come forward. As today’s discussion highlighted, sheriff police associations are clearly abusing the meet and confer process, and I look forward to championing future policies that address these obstructions of accountability and justice.”

Details: Video of JusticeLA Lead Janet Asante