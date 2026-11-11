Eligible Disabled Veterans Can Receive Significant Property Tax Savings

This Veterans Day, as we recognize the men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces and thank them for their service, sacrifice, and commitment to our nation, the Los Angeles County Assessor’s Office is helping eligible veterans and their families access valuable property tax savings.

Through the Disabled Veterans’ Property Tax Exemption, qualifying veterans with service-connected disabilities can receive significant reductions in the assessed value of their primary residence, resulting in lower property taxes. Certain unmarried surviving spouses may also qualify for this benefit.

To be eligible, veterans must generally have a 100% service-connected disability rating from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) or receive compensation at the 100% rate due to an inability to work. The program offers both a basic exemption and a larger exemption for qualifying low-income households.

Expanded Property Tax Relief Coming in 2027

Good news for California’s disabled veterans.

Senate Bill 296, authored by Senator Bob Archuleta, significantly expands the property tax savings available to eligible disabled veterans beginning in 2027.

Under the new law:

$500,000 Exemption: Qualifying disabled veterans will receive an exemption of up to $500,000 from the assessed value of their primary residence.

$1 Million Exemption: Qualifying low-income disabled veterans will receive an exemption of up to $1 million. Eligibility for this larger benefit is based on annual household income limits established by the state.

These expanded benefits will take effect with the Jan. 1, 2027, property tax lien date and will be reflected in property tax bills for the 2027–28 fiscal year. The law also extends these benefits to qualifying unmarried surviving spouses and is currently scheduled to remain in effect through 2031.

For eligible veterans and their families, these changes could mean thousands of dollars in annual property tax savings, helping make homeownership more affordable for those who have served our country. Veterans currently receiving the basic exemption need not reapply.

Learn More and Apply

Veterans do not need to wait until 2027 to explore the property tax relief currently available to them.

There is no deadline to initially apply for the Disabled Veterans’ Property Tax Exemption, although filing deadlines may affect when benefits begin. Eligible applicants may also qualify for retroactive refunds.

Details: Learn more about eligibility requirements and how to apply, at assessor.lacounty.gov/exemptions/disabled-veterans; 213-974-3211.