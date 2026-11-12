LB Announcements: City seeks Homeless count Volunteers and Youth Invited to Fishing Derby, Nov. 21

Long Beach Seeks Volunteers for 2027 Homeless Point in Time Count

The City of Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services (Health Department) is calling on 350 community members to volunteer for the 2027 Point in Time Count, an annual street count of people experiencing homelessness in Long Beach, taking place on Jan. 27, 2027.

Long Beach is one of only three cities in Los Angeles County that independently manages its own Continuum of Care or CoC, a local network funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development or HUD that coordinates housing and services for people experiencing homelessness. While HUD requires Continuums of Care to conduct a count every other year, Long Beach holds its count annually to better inform local planning and improve services. The city’s Homeless Services Bureau, within the Health Department, leads the effort and oversees the Long Beach CoC.

The Point in Time Count is a communitywide effort that helps the city better understand homelessness in Long Beach. Information gathered during the count helps inform local planning, services and identification of resource gaps. Volunteers play an important role by canvassing assigned areas and, when appropriate, administering surveys to people experiencing homelessness.

Volunteer registration is now open and will remain available until all slots are filled. If more than 350 people register, additional participants will be placed on a waitlist.

Long Beach Youth Invited to Youth Fishing Derby, Nov. 21

The City of Long Beach Department of Parks, Recreation and Marine or PRM, in partnership with the Daniel Hernandez Youth Foundation and California Department of Fish and Wildlife, invites local youth to participate in the annual Youth Fishing Derby taking place Nov. 21, at El Dorado East Regional Park. The Youth Fishing Derby is a free event that connects local youth ages 18 and younger and their families with the opportunity to learn to fish.

During the Youth Fishing Derby, participating youth will be introduced to the joys of fishing, learn new skills, connect with nature and strengthen social connections with family and friends. Fishing poles and tackle will be provided to participating youth at no cost during the event; youth may also bring their own fishing gear. Participants will receive assistance from experienced volunteers and staff, making the event accessible even for first-time anglers.Teens aged 16 and older are required topresent a valid California State Fishing License to participate.

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m, Nov. 21

Details: https://tinyurl.com/Youth-fishing-derby-LB

Venue: El Dorado East Regional Park, 7550 E. Spring St., Long Beach