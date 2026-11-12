City of Long Beach Appoints Dr. Cliff Okada as City Health Officer

The City of Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services (Health Department) Nov. 11 appointed Dr. Cliff Okada as City Health Officer. Dr. Okada, a board-certified family medicine physician and an HIV specialist certified by the American Academy of HIV Medicine, brings extensive clinical and public health experience to the role. In this position, he will provide medical and public health leadership for the city’s public health programs and services, supporting efforts to protect and promote the health of the Long Beach community.

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