Following 110 Freeway Fire, McOsker Demands Faster Emergency Alerts, Stronger Safety Measures

LOS ANGELES — Hours after a fire within the 110 Freeway structure in the Harbor Area forced a full closure, councilmember Tim McOsker May 5 introduced a motion calling for Caltrans to establish stronger safety measures, oversight, and coordination with city departments to address ongoing risks in its freeway infrastructure.

The fire, which occurred in an “access portal,” according to Caltrans and the LA Fire Department or LAFD, within the freeway structure in Wilmington and San Pedro, raised serious concerns about public safety, structural integrity, and the security of spaces that should not be publicly accessible. The incident underscores a broader pattern of hazardous conditions occurring in and around freeway infrastructure across the Los Angeles region.

As outlined in the motion, the city has repeatedly had to demonstrate its willingness to respond quickly and coordinate across agencies to address emerging safety concerns and provide maintenance and public safety support, even in cases where jurisdiction may lie with Caltrans or other agencies.

“What we saw today was a clear breakdown in communication from the State to the City,” said Councilmember Tim McOsker. “The California Department of Transportation needs to be a true partner with the City, not just in responding after the fact, but in being proactive, securing these spaces, and working with our emergency notification systems. The delays we saw today are unacceptable, and we need to make sure it does not happen again.”

The motion directs the Los Angeles Fire Department, Emergency Management Department, and Los Angeles Department of Transportation, in coordination with Caltrans, to report on Caltrans’ responsibility, if any, to install and maintain fire detection, warning, and emergency notification systems within freeway infrastructure such as tunnels, underpasses, and similar spaces, as well as to identify existing gaps in early warning, monitoring, and communication systems. The report will also examine how frequently these areas are inspected and maintained, particularly in confined or restricted-access spaces, and evaluate opportunities for Caltrans to deploy real-time alerting systems, strengthen access control, and improve hazard detection technologies in freeway-adjacent environments.

The motion further requests that Caltrans provide a comprehensive overview of its current protocols for identifying, monitoring, and mitigating fire risks in enclosed or semi-enclosed areas within the freeway system.

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