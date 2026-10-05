Warner Grand Theatre Sneak Peek Holiday Mixer

Presented by Grand Vision and the San Pedro Chamber of Commerce, join a sneak peek of the freshly renovated theatre’s main lobby and more. Meet and mix with San Pedro’s business and arts communities and historic theater enthusiasts. Includes one drink, generous appetizers, a no host bar and a chance to see the many improvements in the main lobby.

The program starts at 6:30 p.m.. Attendance will be limited due to available space, so get your tickets right away.

Hear the latest updates from local presenters and dignitaries, including Councilmember Tim McOsker. Sit in on a rehearsal of a scene from San Pedro City Ballet’s Nutcracker.

Proceeds benefit Grand Vision Foundation’s efforts to support the Warner Grand Theatre.

This is a holiday community event made possible by Councilman Tim McOsker and the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs. Theatre renovation may not be complete and access throughout the building will be limited.

The Warner Grand Theatre is owned and operated by the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs. Grand Vision has served as the ‘Friends Group’ to the Warner Grand Theatre since 1996. In this capacity, Grand Vision assists the theater with marketing, restoration, volunteer activities and public advocacy.

Grand Vision successfully advocated for the City of Los Angeles to commit to a major renovation of the Warner Grand Theatre so it can be enjoyed for generations to come.

On Jan. 1, 2024, the city temporarily closed the theatre for essential upgrades, including ADA accessibility, plumbing, electrical, and earthquake retrofitting – all the while keeping the beautiful historic elements of the theater intact.

Time: 5 to 7:30 p.m. timed entry 5 and 6 p.m., Dec 9

Cost: $42 and up

Details: https://tinyurl.com/WGT-Sneak-Peek

Venue: Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W 6th St.San Pedro