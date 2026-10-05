Port of LB Hosting Free Small Business Summit Oct. 8﻿

The Port of Long Beach will host its inaugural small business summit on Oct. 8 at the Westin Long Beach, where hundreds of entrepreneurs are expected to gather for an event dedicated to small businesses interested in connecting with government and industry buyers, exploring resources and preparing for government contracting opportunities.

The free daylong summit will give small business owners access to more than 30 industry buyers on exhibit, port divisions, city departments, Long Beach-based public agencies, technical assistance organizations, regional chambers of commerce and business associations.

The port recently announced the inaugural summit in conjunction with the official launch of Port Partners, a new web portal designed to centralize business resources, guidance and opportunities. Space is limited and registration is required to attend

Time: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 8

Cost: Free

Details: Register: polb.com/smallbusinesssummit

Venue: The Westin Long Beach, 333 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach