Beat the Heat

It’s going to be a hot week across Los Angeles. As a reminder during heat waves, stay hydrated, limit outdoor activity during the hottest parts of the day, and check in on neighbors, older adults, and anyone who may be more vulnerable to extreme heat.

Cooling centers are available at city recreation centers and libraries. Find a location near you at laparks.org/reccenter or lapl.org/branches, or call 3-1-1 for assistance.

Sign up for emergency alerts at NotifyLA.org. In the event of a power outage, report it at ladwp.com/outages or call 1-800-DIAL-DWP.

You can also sign up for outage alerts at ladwp.com/outagealert.