Musician Don’s “Free Palestine” Shirt at Gillette Stadium Weeks After Macklemore Was Dropped from Sheeran’s Tour

Weeks after Robert Kraft led a coordinated effort by major stadium owners to remove Macklemore from opening Ed Sheeran’s remaining tour dates after the rapper made pro-Palestinian comments during a concert at Gillette Stadium, the controversy flared this past weekend again when country artist Zach Bryan wore a “Free Palestine” shirt at the same stadium.

CBS News reported that the text on Bryan’s shirt read “Free Palestine” and “An appeal to heaven” with a pine tree logo. Some members of Bryan’s band wore shirts with similar messages. According to a 2024 Associated Press article, the phrase “An appeal to heaven” dates back to the Revolutionary War, and it came from the belief that God would deliver the colonists from tyranny.

The phrase has since been adopted by American far-right movements. Bryan, however, a Navy veteran, has a history of political positions that run counter to the conservatism associated with mainstream country music. He has defended transgender people against public attacks and written lyrics criticizing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s deportation policies.

Macklemore was dropped from Sheeran’s “Loop” tour after saying “Free Palestine” during a concert at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. In an Instagram post, Macklemore acknowledged that “antisemitism is real” but argued that criticizing Israel and supporting Palestinian freedom should not be conflated with hatred of Jews.

The response to Bryan’s shirt on Bluesky suggested shifting attitudes toward public expressions of support for Palestinians. Since Macklemore’s removal, every other supporting act on Sheeran’s tour has withdrawn in solidarity, citing concerns about artistic freedom and the silencing of artists who speak out against oppression

Macklemore has pledged $1 million to support Palestinians and challenged Kraft to match the donation.

Kraft said he discussed matching Sheeran’s reported $2 million humanitarian-aid pledge with the singer. Sheeran has maintained that Macklemore’s removal was the decision of the venue and promoter, not his own.

Neither Kraft nor Sheeran has publicly confirmed that the $2 million donation has been made or specified where the money would go.