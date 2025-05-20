City of Carson to Host Mental Health Forum During Mental Health Awareness Month

In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, the City of Carson is hosting a mental health forum open to all age groups. This year’s forum will focus on the critical intersection between technology and mental health.

A lineup of knowledgeable and experienced speakers will present on a variety of timely and relevant topics, including: Social Media Isn’t Your Therapist; Emotional Wellbeing and Stress; Soul Care: Spiritual Health and Mental Wellness; Cyber Bullying

Throughout the day, attendees will have opportunities to participate in scheduled mental health breaks, including guided stretching, laughter yoga, and a relaxing sound bath designed to promote wellness and mindfulness.

Additional highlights include refreshments, a live musical performance, and more than 20 educational vendors offering valuable mental health resources and information.

This important event encourages all members of the community to prioritize their mental wellbeing and embrace opportunities for self-care and connection.

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 23

Cost: Free

Details: Registration is available at 310- 952-1782 ext. 1471 or https://cutt.ly/OnlineReg,

Venue: Carson Event Center, 801 E. Carson St., Carson

