Tuesday, May 20, 2025
spot_img
spot_img
HomeNewsCity of Carson to Host Mental Health Forum During Mental Health Awareness...
News

City of Carson to Host Mental Health Forum During Mental Health Awareness Month

Reporters Desk
By Reporters Desk
0
108
Coasters Square Coaster 1blackprint 2023 07 077185aa84 0bd3 4a3f 8e76 4630e98d29ca2d2d2d
Mental Healh Awareness creator, Pinterval on Creative Commons

 

In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, the City of Carson is hosting a mental health forum open to all age groups. This year’s forum will focus on the critical intersection between technology and mental health.

A lineup of knowledgeable and experienced speakers will present on a variety of timely and relevant topics, including: Social Media Isn’t Your Therapist; Emotional Wellbeing and Stress; Soul Care: Spiritual Health and Mental Wellness; Cyber Bullying

Throughout the day, attendees will have opportunities to participate in scheduled mental health breaks, including guided stretching, laughter yoga, and a relaxing sound bath designed to promote wellness and mindfulness.

Additional highlights include refreshments, a live musical performance, and more than 20 educational vendors offering valuable mental health resources and information.

This important event encourages all members of the community to prioritize their mental wellbeing and embrace opportunities for self-care and connection.

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 23

Cost: Free

Details: Registration is available at 310- 952-1782 ext. 1471 or https://cutt.ly/OnlineReg,

Venue: Carson Event Center, 801 E. Carson St., Carson

Previous article
California Awards $52.4 Million to Reinvest in Communities, Increase Economic Opportunity Across State
Next article
L.A. County Commits Additional $10 Million to Strengthen Food Equity in Local Neighborhoods
Reporters Desk
Reporters Deskhttps://www.randomlengthsnews.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Tell us what you think about this story.

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Real people. Real news. Random Lengths is the Los Angeles harbor area's remaining independently owned progressive news magazine. We cover news in Carson, Wilmington, Long Beach, Lomita, Torrance, Rancho Palos Verdes and San Pedro.

Contact us: letters@randomlengthsnews.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv