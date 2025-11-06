The Long Beach Jewish Film Festival Premieres November 12

Free Family Movie November 8

Festival feature covers the gamut of movie genres with comedy, drama, crime, war, and one free family film to precede the red-carpet premiere night on Nov. 12. The curtain opens at the Alpert Jewish Community Center (Alpert JCC) from Nov. 8 through Nov.16.

The free admission family movie is Up, the Disney animated film featuring the voice of Ed Asner as the accidental leader of an adventure like no other beginning with a ride on a house balloon. The show starts at 5:30 p.m., Nov. 8. Arrive early for playtime on the playground, crafts, and pizza for purchase at 4 p.m..

The Premiere Night reception on November 12 includes a walk on the red carpet, a gourmet popcorn bar, live music, drinks, and desserts before the premiere of the 2025 Long Beach Jewish Film Festival, featuring the comedy “Matchmaking 2” (Hebrew/English subtitles).

Two movies round out the festival Nov. 16, Yaniv, followed by the closing reception beginning at 3 p.m. with cocktails and light refreshments, and showcasing the final movie, Home, at 4 p.m.

A Festival Pass is available for $100 ($86 AJCC members) and grants entrance to all six films, priority entrance, and complimentary drinks and refreshments at the film receptions.

Please buy tickets in advance.

OFficial Festival Selection (Descriptions from IMDB):

4 p.m., Nov. 16

UP

(Comedy/Adventure)

78-year-old Carl Fredricksen travels to South America in his house equipped with balloons, inadvertently taking a young stowaway.

Language: English

6 p.m., Nov. 12

Matchmaking 2 (a sequel)

(Comedy)

After breaking box office records with their first film, the characters from Matchmaking return with this endearing romantic comedy set against Ashkenazi and Sepharic cultural tensions.

Language: Hebrew, English Subtitles

Walk the red carpet at 6 pm and enjoy live music and refreshments.

7 p.m.., Nov. 12

The Ring

(Comedy/Drama)

Arnon Noble is a religious man with a strong bond to his mother, a Holocaust survivor. When the mother’s health deteriorates, he travels to her old hometown, Budapest to search for the mythological ring that saved her life in the past.

Language: Hebrew, English Subtitles

6 p.m., Nov. 15

The Stronghold

(Drama/War)

Israeli soldiers trapped in Sinai during 1973 Yom Kippur War face annihilation. Lieutenant and doctor weigh final stand against risky gambit, potentially compromising values. Intense siege drama based on actual events.

Language: Hebrew, English Subtitles

1 p.m., Nov. 16

Yaniv

(Comedy/Drama)

After funding is cut for the school musical, a high school teacher resolves to earn it back by cheating at an underground card game run by the Hasidic Jewish community.

Language: English

3 p.m., Nov. 16

Closing Reception.

Home

(Crime/Drama)

Yair’s modern electronics shop clashes with the Geula Committee in charge of enforcing the neighborhood’s religious character.

Language: Hebrew, English Subtitles

Time: Various times, Nov. 8 to Nov. 16

Cost: $14 to $25

Details: www.jewishlongbeach.org/lbjff

Venue: Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Jewish Long Beach Campus, 3801 E. Willow St., Long Beach

Like this: Like Loading...