Cinqué Lee’s A Rare Grand Alignment Headlines San Pedro’s 14th Annual SPIFFest

The San Pedro International Film Festival kicks off this weekend with a lineup that includes award-winning environmental documentaries and independent features such as A Rare Grand Alignment, written and directed by Cinqué Lee.

In an interview with Random Lengths News, Lee described A Rare Grand Alignment as a deeply personal and nostalgic film inspired by childhood friendships that began in grade school. The story emerged from reconnecting with old friends—some he hadn’t seen in decades—and reflecting on what might have been if they had all stayed close.

Set in 1982, the film follows a group of kids trapped in a cable car during winter, blending coming-of-age drama with elements of psychological suspense and apocalyptic tension as they imagine everything from nuclear war to the end of the world.

Lee, the younger brother of acclaimed filmmaker Spike Lee, has credits as an actor, writer, and director dating back to the 1980s. His credits include acting in School Daze and co-writing Crooklyn with his sister, Joie Lee. His directing filmography includes Nowhere Fast (1997), UR4GIVEN (2004), Window on Your Present (2010) and Burn Out the Day (2010).

For A Rare Grand Alignment, Lee wrote much of the script in an old, nearly abandoned loft owned by a friend’s family. He said the isolation—without heat, gas or a smartphone—became a creative advantage. The production was deeply emotional, with cast and crew often brought to tears during filming.

The film also marked the first production by a new studio founded by the creator of the mobile game Clash of Clans. The studio used cutting-edge LED volume technology—a massive high-definition screen that allowed Lee to shoot scenes with real-time rear projection rather than green screen effects. Lee said the technology perfectly matched his vision and helped evoke authentic performances from the young cast. Despite only four weeks of pre-production, he said he “flew by the seat of his pants” and was proud of the final result.

Lee will participate in a panel discussion following the screening of A Rare Grand Alignment at Starlight Terrace Theaters at 5 p.m. Nov. 9.

Out of Plain Sight is a gripping investigative documentary that exposes the long-term environmental and health impacts of DDT dumping off the coast of Southern California. The film follows UC Santa Barbara professor David Valentine and Los Angeles Times journalist Rosanna Xia as they uncover decades of ecological neglect, revealing a story that remains unresolved and unsettling. The documentary gained national attention, sparking public outrage and a congressional inquiry.

Produced by Xia and brothers Austin and Daniel Straub, the film premiered at the 2025 Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where it won the Audience Choice Award. It has since screened widely, including opening night at the Slamdance Film Festival in Los Angeles, and at the Cleveland, Miami, and Environmental Film Festivals. It received the Shared Earth Foundation Award for Advocacy in Washington, D.C.

The film begins with a startling 2011 discovery: corroded barrels on the seafloor between Catalina Island and the Palos Verdes Peninsula. Using archival footage, Out of Plain Sight traces the history of DDT—from its rise and regulation to its enduring ecological legacy. Scientists explain why recovering the barrels is virtually impossible: much of the chemical has already leached into sediments, and the boundaries of the dumping sites remain unknown.

The documentary delves into the science of contamination, showing how DDT moves through marine food chains. Lanternfish carry the chemical from deep ocean depths to the surface, where it enters predators such as sea lions, whose cancer rates are among the highest in the animal kingdom. Even now, condor eggs show the effects of DDT more than 50 years after its ban, illustrating the intergenerational toll of environmental toxins.

The film also highlights the painstaking work behind the investigation—from data collection to long-term monitoring. Valentine emphasizes persistence and dedication in science, while the filmmakers explore the human side of research and journalism.

Ultimately, Out of Plain Sight warns that DDT represents countless chemicals released into the environment with minimal oversight and lasting consequences for public health and ecosystems. Scientists continue to map contamination, study microbial breakdown, and advocate for greater research support. The film challenges viewers to consider environmental responsibility and the vital role of science in shaping the future.

The San Pedro International Film Festival, or SPIFFest, announced its 14th annual celebration Oct. 19, showcasing a diverse selection of independent films, documentaries, and special screenings Nov. 7–9. The festival continues to cultivate the local arts scene, foster creative expression and bring residents and visitors together through the power of cinema.

This year’s festival coincides with the debut of the “Second Saturday ArtWalk,” from 1 to 7 p.m. Nov. 8, organized by downtown San Pedro’s art community. The event will transform the area into a vibrant corridor of galleries, music and food, further cementing San Pedro’s reputation as a hub of creativity and cultural connection.

“This partnership between film and art celebrates what makes San Pedro so unique,” said Ziggy Mrkich, SPIFFest founder and festival director. “Each year, the San Pedro Film Festival brings our community together to celebrate creativity, diversity, and shared stories. We’re thrilled to expand that celebration through the Second Saturday ArtWalk — a new way to experience the spirit of San Pedro.”

The 2025 festival features an eclectic lineup from emerging and established filmmakers, highlighting stories that reflect the rich cultural tapestry of San Pedro and beyond. In addition to screenings, SPIFFest will host panel discussions, Q&As, workshops and events celebrating the art of storytelling and local talent.

Highlights include Out of Plain Sight, directed by Xia and Daniel Straub, and several local premieres, along with a screenplay competition for emerging writers. Festival passes and tickets are available at SPIFFest.org, where visitors can also find the full schedule of showtimes and ArtWalk activities. The SPIFFest Mixer will be held Saturday night at Wunderkammer at Crafted.

Like this: Like Loading...