NewFilmmakers Los Angeles’ Student Mentorship Program Offering Upcoming Sessions at NBCUniversal, Approximately 25 spots are available.

Below is a general overview of the program:

NFMLA’s CineSessions High School Student Mentorship Program invites Los Angeles County High School students to participate in an array of opportunities that are offered on a monthly basis throughout the year. These interactive programs explore various areas of entertainment, including but not limited to production opportunities and general careers in media.

CineSession experiences offer a glimpse into many different roles. Some of these opportunities include:

Cinematography (camera operation, shooting techniques, framing shots) Development Executive (cultivating new talent for episodic series and film) Directing (set language, scene composition, blocking talent) Distribution Executive (programming content for streaming, broadcast and cinemas) Lighting (three-point-lighting, soft vs. hard & natural vs. artificial lighting) Film Criticism (reviewing of films and TV series) Sound Recording (sound recording on boom, pistol and lav mics) Marketing (creating public facing campaigns for episodic and film content) Production Management (creating call sheets and shooting schedules)

The Student Mentorship Program is open to high school students ONLY and they are only allowed to participate once.

Location: Universal Studios

Snacks and drinks will be provided to the students.

An excuse letter can be provided for the student, if needed.

Students will also receive a complimentary year-long membership to attend NewFilmmakers Los Angeles’ monthly film festivals and exclusive industry events.

Students will also have access to internship and volunteer opportunities with our organization.

At the end of the year, there will be a special ceremony to celebrate the students’ accomplishments, where they will be awarded a certificate of recognition from the Office of the Mayor of Los Angeles. This will be held at an iconic studio lot in Hollywood.

Spots will be assigned on a first come, first served basis. A confirmation email will be sent to the student once they have been admitted to the program. Remind them to check their inbox/spam folder regularly.

Time: 2:45 to 5 p.m., Nov. 12 and Dec. 3

Details: Students can send their application via this link.

Like this: Like Loading...