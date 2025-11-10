NewFilmmakers Los Angeles’ Student Mentorship Program Offering Upcoming Sessions at NBCUniversal, Approximately 25 spots are available.

Below is a general overview of the program:
- NFMLA’s CineSessions High School Student Mentorship Program invites Los Angeles County High School students to participate in an array of opportunities that are offered on a monthly basis throughout the year. These interactive programs explore various areas of entertainment, including but not limited to production opportunities and general careers in media.
- CineSession experiences offer a glimpse into many different roles. Some of these opportunities include:
- Cinematography (camera operation, shooting techniques, framing shots)
- Development Executive (cultivating new talent for episodic series and film)
- Directing (set language, scene composition, blocking talent)
- Distribution Executive (programming content for streaming, broadcast and cinemas)
- Lighting (three-point-lighting, soft vs. hard & natural vs. artificial lighting)
- Film Criticism (reviewing of films and TV series)
- Sound Recording (sound recording on boom, pistol and lav mics)
- Marketing (creating public facing campaigns for episodic and film content)
- Production Management (creating call sheets and shooting schedules)
- The Student Mentorship Program is open to high school students ONLY and they are only allowed to participate once.
- Location: Universal Studios
- Snacks and drinks will be provided to the students.
- An excuse letter can be provided for the student, if needed.
- Students will also receive a complimentary year-long membership to attend NewFilmmakers Los Angeles’ monthly film festivals and exclusive industry events.
- Students will also have access to internship and volunteer opportunities with our organization.
- At the end of the year, there will be a special ceremony to celebrate the students’ accomplishments, where they will be awarded a certificate of recognition from the Office of the Mayor of Los Angeles. This will be held at an iconic studio lot in Hollywood.
Spots will be assigned on a first come, first served basis. A confirmation email will be sent to the student once they have been admitted to the program. Remind them to check their inbox/spam folder regularly.
Time: 2:45 to 5 p.m., Nov. 12 and Dec. 3
Details: Students can send their application via this link.