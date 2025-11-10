Public Health Alert: Infant Botulism Outbreak Linked to ByHeart Powdered Infant Formula

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is alerting parents and caregivers about an ongoing multistate outbreak of infant botulism linked to ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula. Parents and caregivers should stop using ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula. Do not use recalled infant formula, which is listed below. Throw it away or return it to where you bought it. If possible, record the lot number.

Seek immediate medical care if an infant shows any of the following symptoms:

Constipation

Difficulty feeding, sucking, or swallowing

Weak cry or diminished facial expression

Poor head control

Muscle weakness or trouble breathing

Currently, there is one confirmed case in Los Angeles County. The infant was hospitalized but is now recovering.

Nationwide, 13 suspected or confirmed infant botulism cases linked to ByHeart powdered formula have been reported across 10 states since August 2025. All 13 cases (100%) reported feeding ByHeart Whole Nutrition infant formula. There have been no deaths associated with this outbreak.

The California Department of Public Health’s (CDPH) Infant Botulism Treatment and Prevention Program, which operates the only source of infant botulism treatment worldwide, identified an increase in cases and first alerted the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to the outbreak. Public Health is coordinating closely with CDPH, CDC, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and other state and local health departments to monitor potential cases in Los Angeles County and ensure the availability of treatment. The investigation is ongoing.

About the Infant Formula

On November 8, 2025, ByHeart Inc., voluntarily recalled two lots of Whole Nutrition Infant Formula:

Lot 206VABP/251261P2 (Use by 01 Dec 2026)

Lot 206VABP/251131P2 (Use by 01 Dec 2026)

The formula was sold through ByHeart.com and major retailers nationwide, including Amazon, Kroger, Walmart, Whole Foods, Target, and Sam’s Club. According to the FDA, ByHeart formula represents less than 1% of all U.S. infant formula sales, and the recall is not expected to create a national shortage.

CDPH tested a can of powdered infant formula consumed by an infant diagnosed with infant botulism, with preliminary results showing bacteria that produce botulinum toxin, consistent with confirmed cases.

Public Health is collaborating with CDPH and federal partners to ensure that any potentially contaminated product is removed from circulation and that infants showing possible symptoms are rapidly identified and treated.

What Parents/Caregivers Should Do

Wash items and surfaces that may have touched the recalled formula using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

Wash items and surfaces that may have touched the recalled formula using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

About Infant Botulism

Infant botulism is a rare but serious illness that occurs when spores of Clostridium botulinum colonize an infant’s intestines and produce botulinum toxin, leading to progressive muscle weakness and potential respiratory failure if untreated.

Healthcare providers are urged to report suspected cases immediately to their local health department to facilitate testing and access to treatment.

The only FDA-approved treatment for infant botulism, BabyBIG®, is produced by CDPH’s Infant Botulism Treatment and Prevention Program, which developed and supplies the treatment globally. BabyBIG® shortens hospital stays and significantly improves recovery for affected infants.

Public Health is ensuring rapid access to BabyBIG® for any potential cases in Los Angeles County. Physicians with suspected cases can contact the CDPH Infant Botulism Treatment and Prevention Program at 510-231-7600 for immediate consultation.

Details: Public Health InfoLine,1-833-540-0473, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

