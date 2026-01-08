Letters to the Editor: Santa Clause’ Helpers, Illegal Military Strike & Fifth Anniversary of the Insurrection

Santa Claus’ Helpers Came to Town!

This holiday season, Santa Claus’ Helpers from Lomita brought the spirit of Christmas to hundreds of individuals experiencing homelessness. Volunteers distributed more than 400 gifts to residents currently staying in shelters in Wilmington and Torrance, as well as at the Veterans’ Shelter in San Pedro—spreading warmth, kindness, and hope on Christmas Day.

This heartfelt effort was organized for the fifth consecutive year by longtime Lomita resident and business owner Gary Paulson. Gary shared that his greatest hope is that each gift—no matter how small—would help brighten someone’s day, remind them they are seen and cared for, and bring a moment of joy during the holiday season. He believes these acts of kindness can lift spirits and offer encouragement to those facing difficult times.

Gary extends a special thank-you to his dedicated helper, James McDonald, who assisted with the distribution of gifts. This year’s total marked an increase from last year, making the impact even greater.

The event was made possible through generous monetary contributions from community leaders, businesses, and residents from Lomita, Harbor City, and Torrance. Gary would like to sincerely thank Lomita’s Mayor Cynthia Segawa; former Lomita Mayors Ben Traina, and Mike Savidan and his wife Mary; Lomita Councilman Barry M. Waite and his wife Margaret; Dr. Anthony Jong, DDS; Val Mayer of Century 21; Fantastic Café (Narbonne Ave. location); Narbonne Medical Center, Lomita Alehouse, Lomita’s Best Diner; Duke Service Center; National Transmission; and Lomita residents Robbie & Brena Gray, Denise Paulson, Victoria Paulson-Tedder, Mark & Christine Jeffery, Mike Stolz, Osman Kose, and David & Nancy Albert.

Thank you to all the sponsors whose generosity made this meaningful tradition possible. Without your support, this effort could not have happened. May God bless each and every one of you and your families in the coming year.

Gary Paulson

Lomita

Illegal Military Strike

Neighbors

Last night, the Trump administration launched an unprovoked and illegal military strike inside Venezuela. During the attack, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife were kidnapped and forcibly removed from the country: An act of war and a clear violation of international law.

We at Harbor Area Peace Patrols (HAPP) condemn this aggression because the people of the United States did not ask for it, and the people of Venezuela do not deserve it. We also condemn it because we know what U.S. violence abroad creates: refugees, trauma, and displacement.

In our work supporting immigrant communities in Los Angeles, we hear these stories every day: from Salvadorans and Guatemalans displaced by U.S.-backed wars, to Mexicans forced from their land by NAFTA. U.S. brutality abroad leads directly to ICE brutality at home.

For 20 years, bipartisan U.S. sanctions and coercion have devastated Venezuela’s economy, killing tens of thousands and forcing mass migration. Many Venezuelans who sought safety here now face detention, deportation, and imprisonment by ICE, including hundreds sent to the Salvadoran torture prison CECOT.

We have seen the detention centers. They are large, permanent, and not built only for “others.” If we allow this crime against Venezuelan sovereignty, we strengthen the machinery of repression that will eventually be used against all of us.

Say it clearly: NO ICE. NO WAR.

by Rachel Bruhnke and Maya Suzuki Daniels, Codepink San Pedro Harbor Area Peace Patrols

Fifth Anniversary of the Insurrection

If you’re like me, then one thing pissed you off more than the other thousand infuriating things surrounding Donald Trump’s insurrection five years ago.

It’s the lack of accountability.

Donald Trump incited an insurrection on the U.S. Capitol five years ago, and five years later, he’s not in prison, he’s back in the White House.

The cult members who did his dirty work by smashing windows and beating up cops? They’re already back on the streets.

And let’s not forget the sycophants in Congress who called one of the darkest days in American history a “tourist visit”, who are STILL on Capitol Hill and STILL bending the knee to the man who sent a violent mob into their offices just a few years ago.

All of these people belong in prison. There’s never an excuse for beating (and killing) police officers, trying to throw out the votes of millions of Americans, and attempting to hang the Vice President of the United States. Justice should have been served here.

But, since the country is currently run by the “party” that’s responsible for one of the biggest crimes ever committed in American History, that means it’s up to us to establish accountability. And believe me, we’re ready.

The best way to take down the insurrectionists who are still hanging around our democracy (and that includes Trump)? Kicking ass in November.

We’re on the ground doing the work. We’re mobilizing tens of thousands of volunteers in every corner of the country so that when the midterms roll around, we’re ready to go after MAGA and elect common-sense politicians so the rest of Donald Trump’s presidency is rendered useless.

Your support here is critical. If we’re going to take down MAGA in just ten months, we have to get started now.

Reed Galen

Washington DC

