Viva Verde!— Where the Music Never Retires

Inside Casa Verdi and the Artists Living Their Encore

Los Angeles does not have a single, famous “musician-only” retirement home like Italy’s Casa Verdi, but the region offers several senior living communities catering to artists and creatives, including the NOHO Senior Arts Colony, Burbank Senior Artists Colony, and the Motion Picture & Television Fund (MPTF) in Woodland Hills. These facilities provide artistic environments, performance spaces, and musician-focused activities, alongside general senior residences with strong arts programs like Hollenbeck Palms.

Locally, San Pedro’s Pacific Arts Colony, while not specifically for retiree’s, that was part of its original intent. Pac Arts currently offers apartments for artists and others – including six live/work spaces.

If this retirement situation sounds enticing, you will love the Oscar-contending VIVA VERDI!, directed by Yvonne Russo and produced by Christine La Monte, p.g.a., and Ron Simons. The documentary provides an in-depth view into the daily lives of the celebrated opera singers and musicians living out their encore while mentoring international music students who live among them at Casa Verdi. Built by the composer Giuseppe Verdi, Casa Verdi has welcomed more than 1,500 retirees since it opened in 1896.

As award season approaches, the Viva Verde! film score, Sweet Dreams of Joy, written and composed by Nicholas Pike and performed by soprano Ana María Martinez, has been shortlisted for the Oscars’ Best Original Song.

From the artists who reside in Casa Verdi, aged 77 to 107, comprised of international opera singers, ballet dancers, musicians, conductors and composers, the film shares their fascinating personal and professional stories filled with history, music and passion.

Giuseppe Verdi, Italy’s most celebrated composer― of La Traviata, Aïda, Falstaff, Rigoletto― willed his fortune to build a retirement home for musicians and artists in Milan, Italy. Entering the elegant neo-Gothic mansion, even through film, feels like walking into a living masterpiece, where the sound of music — pianos, violin, opera and concerti — envelops the visitor.

The documentary, filmed between 2013 and 2023, shows how age has not dulled the residents’ love for music and their compulsion to create. Through one-on-one interviews, you will hear stories of romance, regret, and remembrances. Verdi’s ‘guests’ are still creating, performing and mentoring students – future stars of opera, ballet and music.

“Among my works, the one I like best is the home that I have had built in Milan for accommodating old singers not favored by fortune, or who, when they were young, did not possess the virtue of saving. The poor, dear companions of my lifetime! Believe me, my friend, that home is truly my most beautiful work.” – Giuseppe Verdi

Casa Verde residents have daily music classes, which provide a time to revisit their former days of work and zeal. One of the first musicians we see is Tina Aliprandi, a 91-year-old dexterous violinist who said she never thought she would play again. But she keeps performing.

“At this age, music is still helpful and it helps me to live,” said Aliprandi, who plays an hour a day.

Chitose Matsumoto, a soprano from Tokyo who learned La Traviata at 20 years old, fell in love with opera. She decided to move to Italy, but eventually the musicians’ union protested the Japanese opera singer, saying the operatic performers should be Italian. Matsumoto had to instead become a freelancer, but the former opera singer was still able to become a resident at Casa Verdi.

Sixteen international students also live at Casa Verdi, where they work with and are coached by the senior residents. Each generation builds bonds and learns from one another.

Many concerts take place at Casa Verdi, which have also been covered in the local paper. The residents are active and joyful, often breaking out into song with voices that have maintained their magnificence. These musicians and singers have also kept their passion and are living out a vibrant encore in a retirement home, sharing and still learning along with their peers.

Not a bad gig.

While Los Angeles does not have this exact model for its elderly musicians, it comes close. The Harbor Area is also fortunate to have the Long Beach Blues Society, which serves seniors, youth, veterans, and other underserved communities by providing learning opportunities, concerts, and interactive programs across Southern California.

Random Lengths spoke with Rich West and Bob “Music Writer Dude” Barr of the LBBS. West performs in the organization’s primary band, while Barr, president emeritus of LBBS, oversees festival operations and is a long-time contributing writer for Random Lengths.

West participates in most of LBBS’s programs in Long Beach, including events at César E. Chávez Park, Houghton Park, Park Pacific Towers on Pine Avenue, the VA Hospital, and for American Gold Star Manor families. The band has also performed in nearby cities, including Anaheim, Bellflower, Lakewood, and Carson.

LBBS has also put on performances for Long Beach Gives and the City of Long Beach. West noted they need sponsorship for these events, or sometimes, they can work within the organization’s budget to expand its services. All of the events are carried out through the time and talents of award-winning Blues artists, writers, broadcasters, and educators.

Barr noted that when LBBS performs at the senior centers, the residents, who love to dance, are right in line with the musicians on the music they enjoy listening to. And the talent behind the shows is great; Dig Lewis – bass, Lester Lands of the South Central LA Blues scene – guitarist, Albert Trepagnier Jr.- drummer, and William (Bill) Grisolia – pianist and founder of LBBS.

Los Angeles and its Harbor area have room to expand to bring this type of residence, and many seniors who would benefit from these programs. The Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim metro area consistently ranks among the top in the nation for the employment of musicians and singers. If we’re very fortunate and smart, someday Los Angeles will see several retirement homes for its many musicians to live out their encore with dignity, passion and purpose.

Director Yvonne Russo summed this idea up well.

“Our goal is to provide a glimpse into the vital lives of these legendary artists, who are a testament to the importance of being creative at any stage of life.”

Details: https://vivaverdithefilm.com and www.longbeachbluessociety.org

