Warehouse 9 Bar Soft Opening

The Warehouse 9 Bar hosted a soft opening last week in the same historic port warehouse that housed Brouwerij West.

The Warehouse 9 Bar will offer food, drinks and karaoke nights, along with a full slate of all-ages live music and other special events.

“We want to assure the community that the space will still be a place to gather, celebrate, drink great beer, eat good food and enjoy live music in a family-friendly — and dog-friendly — environment,” Warehouse 9 Bar owner Oron Kotlizky reportedly said to Celebrity Access. “We know people love hanging out at this unique location, and it’s important to us to continue serving San Pedro in this way. We’ve rehired the BW staff and managers, so the community will recognize some familiar faces on the floor and throughout the venue. Your support means the world to us, and we can’t wait to welcome you in for a drink.”

According to the venue’s team, Warehouse 9 will partner with MBF Productions to help secure live entertainment. MBF Productions is owned by Britta Wichers, a veteran music event producer who worked for Live Nation and musical acts such as KISS and Aerosmith. Her team creatively executes unique happenings, including inventive development, location acquisition, onsite management, production, event marketing, budget development and management, and full-service staffing.

