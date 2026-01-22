Piazza Miramare Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

On Jan. 17, Councilmember Tim McOsker joined the Little Italy of Los Angeles Association, Italian Consul General of Los Angeles Rafaella Valentini, and community members for a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the official opening of Piazza Miramare, the first Italian piazza in California. Located a block from the San Pedro waterfront, Piazza Miramare is envisioned as a public gathering space where residents and visitors can enjoy coffee, connect, and spend time outdoors. Photo by Chris Villanueva

