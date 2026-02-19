LAHIFF Festival Returns March 5 to 8, for Its 23rd Annual Celebration of Global Cinema

Get ready for the 23rd LA Harbor International Film Festival, opening March 5, in San Pedro.

The film festival aims to entertain, enlighten and educate the cinematic audience by showcasing film and video that reflects the harbor and all that it embraces — shipping and commerce, fishing, sailing, water sports, sea life and the area’s rich ethnic and cultural influences. Its mission is to create a cinematic bridge between the people of the region and the people of the world.

Note: schedule subject to change and/ or possible cancellation.

Read the Book, See the Movie or RBSM, free education outreach culmination program ~ Featuring classic novel The Swiss Family Robinson.

Time: 10 a.m. March 5, Program A, opening day (invitation only) (doors open 9:30 a.m.)

Venue: Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, 3710 Stephen White Drive, San Pedro

Stories of Los Angeles Harbor Area: For Yesterday, Today & Tomorrow or SOLAHA

The Movie – Six stories from Vol. VII of SOLAHA oral history project filmed in Dalmatian American Club 2025.

Participants are invited for conversation and Q&A.

Time: 5 pm; bar opens, 6 to 7 p.m., film, March 6, Program B, opening night happy hour (no host bar)

Cost: Free

Details: Reservations requested, 310-831-9821

Venue: Dalmatian American Club, Main Bar, 1639 S. Palos Verdes St., San Pedro

Hollywood Nostalgia Tribute or HNT Skirts Ahoy! (USA, MGM, 1952)

This event benefits YWCA Harbor Area, Toberman Neighborhood Center, Harbor Interfaith Services Suggested donation — Bring non-perishable food items or new clothing in lieu of ticket purchase.

Time: 4 p.m. (board ship and tour from 3 p.m.) program concludes by 6:30 p.m., March 7, Program C

Cost: Free

Details: https://pacificbattleship.com/events/lahiff-skirts-ahoy

Venue: Battleship IOWA (Fantail-Dress warmly) 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro

DocSunday

Feature presentation The Eyes Of Ghana (USA, Breakwater Studios/Higherground Productions, 90 minutes, directed by Ben Proudfoot).

Newfilmmakers LA special presentation CIRILO, A Legacy Untold (USA, Jocmedia & Entertainment, 2025, 26 minutes, director Justin O. Cooper) Q&A to follow both screenings.

Time: 2 to 5 p.m. Program D (doors open 1:30 pm) “welcome,” 2:15 p.m., closing day, March 8.

Cost: Free

Details: Eventbrite, https://tinyurl.com/The-Eyes-of-Ghana

Venue: YWCA Harbor Area, Julia Morgan Auditorium, 437 W. 9th St., San Pedro

Details: www.laharborfilmfest.com

