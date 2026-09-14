Port of Long Beach: Progress on Cooperative Agreement and ‘Port Partners’ Business Opportunity

Port Shares Progress on Cooperative Agreement

LONG BEACH —The Port of Long Beach will host the next quarterly meeting to update the public regarding progress on the cooperative agreement with the South Coast Air Quality Management District and the Port of Los Angeles to develop zero-emissions infrastructure at the nation’s largest ports complex.

The virtual meeting will be held via Zoom Sept. 16 Spanish translation will be available.

The cooperative agreement commits the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles to developing and implementing plans for zero-emissions infrastructure for all major port emission source categories, including cargo-handling equipment, harbor craft, trucks, trains and ocean-going vessels. Together, the actions build on the voluntary, Clean Air Action Plan.

Time: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Sept. 16

Details: Click here to join via computer or mobile device: https://zoom.us/j/98658801953. You may also join by phone at (669) 900-6833.

Venue: Online

‘Port Partners’ Further Connects Business to Opportunity

LONG BEACH —The Port Partners web portal launched Sept. 8 is a one-stop shop that makes it easier to access the tools, resources, guidance and opportunities to do business with the port.

As part of this broader effort to bring businesses and opportunities together, the port will host its first Small Business Summit from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 8 at The Westin Long Beach. The summit will bring together port divisions, city departments, public agencies throughout Long Beach and industry partners to help small businesses connect with buyers, discover resources and prepare for government contracting opportunities. Registration and more information will be made available soon on the Port Partners website.

The port has recently announced several business-centered initiatives, including a new series of trade workshops at no charge to educate small- and medium-sized companies interested in getting into the business of importing and exporting. The Port paid companies certified as Small Business Enterprises and Very Small Business Enterprises a total of $55.4 million in contract dollars in the 2025 fiscal year.

Details: portpartners.polb.com.