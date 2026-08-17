New Filmmakers LA Student Mentorship Program Has Spots Open for September

NewFilmmakers Los Angeles’ Student Mentorship Program (NFMLA) is now accepting applications for its upcoming sessions at South Park Center in DTLA, and students can be part of this experience.

Upcoming Sessions

Sept. 20, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. / 8 spots remaining for this session

The NFMLA Student Mentorship Program provides Los Angeles County high school students with exclusive access to the entertainment industry through immersive, hands-on learning experiences led by working professionals.

Students don’t just learn about careers in entertainment, they experience them firsthand.

Participants will explore a variety of roles, including:

Cinematography

Directing

Lighting

Sound Recording

Production Management

Film & Television Development

Marketing

Distribution

Film Criticism

And many more careers behind the scenes.

Students work alongside filmmakers, learn professional set etiquette, ask questions, build industry connections, and gain a deeper understanding of how movies, television, and digital media are made.

Every Student Receives

A completely free one-day mentorship experience

Hands-on learning with entertainment professionals

Snacks and beverages

A complimentary one-year NFMLA Membership with access to monthly film festivals and exclusive industry events

Opportunities to volunteer and apply for internships with NFMLA

An IMDb credit as a Production Assistant

An invitation to our annual Student Recognition Ceremony, where participants receive a Certificate of Recognition from the Office of the Mayor of Los Angeles at an iconic Hollywood studio lot

What You Need to Do

If you know students who are passionate about storytelling, filmmaking, television, media, or simply curious about careers in entertainment, NFML:A asks you to share this opportunity with them.

Apply here:

https://www.newfilmmakersla.com/student-mentorship-program/

Because space is limited, applications are reviewed on a first come, first served basis. Once accepted, students should regularly monitor their email and respond promptly to reserve their spot.