LBPD Seeks Assistance: At-Risk Missing Person Paul Anthony Carbullido Jr

The Long Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 53-year-old at-risk missing person Paul Anthony Carbullido Jr.

On Aug. 16,about 7 p.m., Paul Anthony Carbullido, Jr. was last seen in the Pacific Ocean, east of the Queens Gate Entrance Channel in Long Beach, CA after separating from a personal watercraft.

Description of Paul Anthony Carbullido Jr.

Age: 53

Hair color: Red

Eye Color: Hazel

Height: 5’9″

Weight: 280 lbs

Sex: Male

Race: White

Clothing: Long black shirt, long black basketball shorts, black sandals

Jewelry: N/A

Scars/Marks/Tattoos: Stomach:”Carbullido”, Left shoulder: “Pic of a wolf”, Upper back: “Los Angeles Lakers logo”, Chest “Various skulls.”

Possible Destination: Unknown

Medical Alerts: N/A

Anyone with information regarding this missing person is urged to call the LBPD missing persons detail at 562-570-7246 or LBPD Dispatch at 562-435-6711 or anonymously a 1-800-222-8477, www.LAcrimestoppers.org.