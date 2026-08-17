LBPD Seeks Assistance: At-Risk Missing Person Paul Anthony Carbullido Jr

The Long Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 53-year-old at-risk missing person Paul Anthony Carbullido Jr.
On Aug. 16,about 7 p.m., Paul Anthony Carbullido, Jr. was last seen in the Pacific Ocean, east of the Queens Gate Entrance Channel in Long Beach, CA after separating from a personal watercraft.
Description of Paul Anthony Carbullido Jr.
Age: 53
Hair color: Red
Eye Color: Hazel
Height: 5’9″
Weight: 280 lbs
Sex: Male
Race: White
Clothing: Long black shirt, long black basketball shorts, black sandals
Jewelry: N/A
Scars/Marks/Tattoos: Stomach:”Carbullido”, Left shoulder: “Pic of a wolf”, Upper back: “Los Angeles Lakers logo”, Chest “Various skulls.”
Possible Destination: Unknown
Medical Alerts: N/A
Anyone with information regarding this missing person is urged to call the LBPD missing persons detail at 562-570-7246 or LBPD Dispatch at 562-435-6711 or anonymously a 1-800-222-8477, www.LAcrimestoppers.org.