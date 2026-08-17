Free Workshops Provide Expert Guidance on International Trade

The Port of Long Beach is launching a new series of trade workshops at no charge to educate small- and medium-sized companies interested in getting into the business of importing and exporting.

“TradeForward @POLB” is aimed at creating economic opportunities for Southern California companies wanting to expand their international reach. Each monthly workshop will be in person at the port administration building and will feature a different trade-related topic.

Participants may attend the workshops that interest them most. Registration is required; use the links below to register for each workshop. Topics include:

Thursday, Sept. 10: Exporting 101 – https://tinyurl.com/exporting-101 (registration deadline Sept. 3)

Thursday, Oct. 8: Port Operations https://tinyurl.com/port-operations (registration deadline Oct. 1)

Thursday, Nov. 5: Foreign Trade Zone 50 and Bonded Warehouses https://tinyurl.com/bonded-warehouses (registration deadline Oct. 29)

The workshops will end with a complimentary lunch at noon. Parking is also included.

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Details: Contact Mechelle Ngin, business development manager, at Mechelle.Ngin@polb.com.

Venue: Port of Long Beach Administration Building, 415 W. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach