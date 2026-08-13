Murder Investigation and Arrest – Redondo Ave. LB

LONG BEACH — The Long Beach Police Department has arrested a suspect for the murder of a female adult, following an Aug. 11, incident that occurred in the 1400 block of Redondo Avenue.

On Aug. 11, about 3:06 a.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Redondo Avenue regarding a death investigation.

Upon arrival, officers located a female adult with a gunshot wound. Long Beach Fire Department personnel responded and determined the victim deceased.

The victim was identified as Suzette Aparijo, a 48-year-old resident of Hawaiian Gardens.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene. Through their investigation, detectives determined a male adult suspect was responsible for Aparijo’s death. The suspect was identified as Juan Antonio Cruz, a 45-year-old resident of Long Beach. Cruz was arrested and booked at the Long Beach City Jail for murder. Bail was set at $2,000,000.

Detectives determined Cruz and Aparijo were in a dating relationship. The motive and circumstances remain under investigation.

Detectives will present the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office for filing consideration.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact homicide detectives Thai and Contreras at 562 570-7244 or anonymously at 800-222-8477; www.lacrimestoppers.org.