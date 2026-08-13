Port of Los Angeles Approves $66.5M for New Parking and Road Improvements Along Waterfront

LOS ANGELES — Aug. 13, 2026 – The Los Angeles Harbor Commission has approved $66.5 million in construction contracts for the Port of Los Angeles to add new permanent parking and expanded road infrastructure along the LA Waterfront, the host site for sailing competitions during the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

The Harbor Boulevard and 22nd Street project will develop a 17.5-acre parking area that will feature up to 2,100 new parking stalls. The new parking lot will include a public restroom, pedestrian walkways connecting to Harbor Boulevard and Miner Street, and a trolley stop.

Another portion of Harbor Boulevard will be reconfigured and expanded under the project. As one of the main thoroughfares along the LA Waterfront in San Pedro, the popular roadway will be expanded to two travel lanes in each direction from the S.P. Slip to 22nd Street. A landscaped, scenic pedestrian walkway will be added to this section as part of the project.

The construction contract was awarded to general contractor Griffith Company. Work on the project is expected to begin this November and be completed by January 2028.

In a separate action, the Harbor Commission also approved a $3.7 million construction contract to add a restroom building and shade structures on the west end of Wilmington Waterfront Park. Work by project contractor CALTEC Corp. is expected to start this fall and be completed in early 2028.