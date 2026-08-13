Community ALERT: Daytime Southbound Lane Closure of Vincent Thomas Bridge for Pavement Repairs

SAN PEDRO — Caltrans announces a single-lane closure of southbound State Route 47 (SR-47) at the Vincent Thomas Bridge on Aug. 15 for pavement repairs.

Crews will close one southbound lane, impacting westerly travel, on Saturday between the Ferry Street on-ramp and the Harbor Boulevard off-ramp from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. One southbound lane will remain open to traffic.

This repair work is not related to the ongoing Vincent Thomas Bridge Deck Replacement Project. However, construction on the deck replacement will require overnight full closures of northbound SR-47, impacting easterly travel, on Aug.16-21, Sunday night through Friday morning, at 10:45 p.m. to 6:45 a.m.

Due to weather or operational reasons, the schedule is subject to change, including the times and dates, the number of closures, and other details. Motorists should expect delays when utilizing the Vincent Thomas Bridge and use Caltrans QuickMap to review current traffic conditions before traveling.

Caltrans reminds drivers to exercise increased caution near the closure and Slow for the Cone Zone.