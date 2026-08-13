California Briefs: State Launches Environmental Youth Council and Governors Appointment

California Launches Environmental Youth Council as Feds Silence Youth Voices

SACRAMENTO — The California Environmental Protection Agency or CalEPA is now accepting applications for the California Environmental Youth Advisory Council or Youth Council, a new statewide leadership opportunity for young people ages 14-20 who want to help shape California’s environmental future.

While the Environmental Protection Agency or U.S. EPA quietly disbanded the federal National Environmental Youth Advisory Council, California welcomes young leaders who will help shape and protect the environment they inherit. California’s Youth Council is open to young, passionate leaders from diverse backgrounds, communities, and experiences who are ready to bring fresh ideas to the table.

California’s youth are no strangers to the effects of wildfires, extreme heat, flooding, poor air quality, and other pollution. The Youth Council will help advance California’s nation-leading environmental policies for the next generation.

Young people from both rural and urban backgrounds, tribal communities, and those whose voices have historically been underrepresented in environmental decision-making are encouraged to apply. No previous advocacy or leadership experience is required.

The mission of CalEPA is to restore, protect, and enhance the environment, to ensure public health, environmental quality, and economic vitality for all Californians.

Members of the Youth Council will have the opportunity to:

Share ideas directly with California environmental decision-makers and learn about how their work is done.

Help shape conversations about issues that matter to their generation, including climate action, clean air and water, and community health.

Build leadership skills through mentorship, networking, and hands-on learning.

Collaborate with other young people from across California who are passionate about creating positive change.

Make recommendations to inform state-level environmental policies and programs.

The application period is open now to Sept, 21. Applicants will be required to submit an online application and one letter of recommendation.

For questions about the eligibility and application process, submit an email to YouthCouncil@calepa.ca.gov

Details: https://calepa.ca.gov/youthcouncil

Gov. Newsom Announces Appointments

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom Aug 5 announced the following appointment:

Jennifer Song, of Los Angeles, has been appointed deputy secretary and special counsel for enforcement at the California Business and Consumer Services Agency. Song has been an economic impact fellow at the Progressive State Leaders Committee since 2026. She was an advisor and counsel to the director at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau from 2021 to 2025. Song was chief of staff to the senior policy advisor at Harris for President in 2024. She was the director of policy at the Democratic Attorneys General Association from 2017 to 2021. Song held multiple positions at the California Department of Justice including special counsel for Consumer Protection in the Office of Attorney General Kamala D. Harris from 2015 to 2017 and a senior staff attorney at the California Monitor Program from 2012 to 2014. She was a staff attorney at Asian Americans Advancing Justice in 2012. Song was an Equal Justice Works AmeriCorps legal fellow at Asian Americans Advancing Justice from 2010 to 2012. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California College of the Law, San Francisco and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of Southern California. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $220,008. Song is a Democrat.