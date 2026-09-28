“Off the Wall” Opens at Rod Briggs Gallery During Long Beach Open Studio Tour Weekend

The Long Beach Creative Group invites you to the opening reception for Off The Wall, an exhibition that focuses on three-dimensional art of all kinds, including sculpture, assemblage, ceramics, and fiber arts. The reception will be held at Rod Briggs Gallery, Oct. 3. The exhibition runs through Saturday, Nov. 14.

The opening weekend of Off The Wall coincides with the first weekend of this year’s Long Beach Open Studio Tour. Taking place over four weekends in October, the tour features 80+ studios and 120+ artists, making it one of the largest art events of its kind. The Rod Briggs Gallery will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. on October 3 and 4, in addition to the special reception hours on Saturday. Visit lbopenstudiotour.com for maps and more.

The exhibition was proposed by local sculptor Walter Focht, who served as a juror alongside Bernard J. Vyzga Jr. and Michael Biagiotti. The open call yielded 157 submissions, from which 48 works were selected for the exhibition.

“We were delighted by both the quantity and quality of the submitted work,” said Dorte Christjansen, board president of the Long Beach Creative Group. “It was a real challenge for the jurors to choose which pieces would be in the show.”

The 40 selected artists are A.S. Ashley, Michael Bishop, David Clark, Amber Cobb, Lewis Cohen, Kellie Crackle, Douglas Cross, Steven Deeble, Ignacio Escobar, Lauren Evans, Pennie Fien, Stephanie Han, Susan Erikson Hawkins, Kathryn Heaton, Stacey A. Holcomb, Douglas Johnson, Jean Klein, Maria Cristina Lattes, nicolaalee, Edwin Malavé II & Sarah Park, Mela M, Maladapted Studio, Karena Massengill, Shahin Massoudi, Angeles Monet Medina Morales, Charles Norton, Kevin Perrault, Melinda Rasch, Michele Rene, Natalie Rios, Nanci Schrieber-Smith, Michelle Shanahan, Karin I. Shoup, Chel Sola, Michael Stearns, Kristy Still, Katie Elizabeth Stubblefield, Lisette M. Thierry, Lily Tsutsumida, and Ben Zask.

“We realize that opportunities for the exhibition of three-dimensional works are limited,” Christjansen observed, “so it is in alignment with the Group’s mission to create these opportunities.”

This exhibition is made possible by the ongoing generous support of the Briggs Family Trust.

The Long Beach Creative Group is an established consortium of experienced artists, educators, and art enthusiasts engaged in creating exhibition space and opportunities for local artists through curated exhibitions and events.

During exhibitions, the gallery is open to the public 1 to 4 p.m., Friday through Sunday. No appointment is required.

Time: 6 to 9 p.m., Oct. 3

Cost: Free

Details: LongBeachCreativeGroup.org

Venue: Rod Briggs Gallery, 2221 East Broadway, Long Beach