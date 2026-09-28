Overnight and Daytime Closures of State Route 47 at Vincent Thomas Bridge and Community Open House

SAN PEDRO — Caltrans will conduct five overnight closures of northbound State Route 47 (SR-47) between Harbor Boulevard and Ferry Street now through Oct. 2 for construction on the Vincent Thomas Bridge. Closures will occur Sunday night through Friday morning, from 10:45 p.m. to 6:45 a.m., restricting all easterly travel across the bridge toward Long Beach.

During the overnight work, the northbound SR-47 on-ramps at Gaffey Street and Channel Street, and the southbound Interstate 110 (I-110) to northbound SR-47 connector, will be closed during the overnight lane closures. During the northbound overnight closures, traffic will be detoured via Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) to Route 103 to Route 47. (See map below)

Construction activities include the installation of working platforms and structural bracing beneath the roadway. These efforts are part of preliminary construction on the Vincent Thomas Bridge Deck Replacement Project, which will fully close the bridge for 16 months beginning Nov. 7, 2026.

This work is part of the Vincent Thomas Bridge Deck Replacement Project. A critical infrastructure project totaling $752.8 million, the deck replacement will require partial and full closures of the bridge over the next two years. More information is available at the project website. Skanska-CEC Joint Venture is the general contractor for the project.

Due to weather or operational factors, the schedule is subject to change, including dates and times, the number of closures, and other details. Motorists should expect delays when utilizing the Vincent Thomas Bridge and use Caltrans Quickmap to review current traffic conditions before traveling. Caltrans reminds drivers to exercise increased caution near the closure and Slow for the Cone Zone.

Community Open House

Join a community open house to discuss construction schedule, traffic management plan and community benefits.

In-person meetings

Time: 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 1 and Oct. 8

Venue: Wilmington Recreation Center, 325 N Neptune Ave. Wilmington – Oct. 1

Peck Park Community Center, 560 No Western Ave., San Pedro – Oct. 8

Virtual meeting

Time: 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 14

Details: www.tinyurl.com/vtb2026