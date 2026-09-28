New Start Date for Vincent Thomas Bridge Closure Now Set for Nov. 7

SAN PEDRO — Caltrans announces a new start date of a 16-month closure of the Vincent Thomas Bridge (State Route 47) for Nov. 7 at 12:01 a.m. The closure is being delayed by six days to allow for final coordination on the Vincent Thomas Bridge Deck Replacement Project and to ensure the greatest possible construction production efficiency once the bridge is closed.

The new closure start date will have no impact on construction staging, and the bridge is still targeted to reopen in early March 2028.

The bridge rehabilitation project has been developed over two years with intense and close coordination between cities, community leaders, ports, shipping companies, labor unions and the contractor, Skanska-CEC Joint Venture.

The Vincent Thomas Bridge has been in service for more than 60 years. Although the bridge is structurally sound, the concrete bridge deck is deteriorating. This concrete fatigue has been caused by increasingly heavy traffic loading throughout its service life, as well as environmental deterioration from the surrounding marine environment.

The $750 million deck replacement project will replace the bridge roadway, modernize safety features, and upgrade seismic sensors to preserve the bridge’s functionality and ensure the safety of the travelling public.

Details: www.tinyurl.com/vtb2026.

https://tinyurl.com/VTG-Replacement-meetings