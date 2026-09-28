LA County Probation Department Launches Culinary Education Program For Campus Kilpatrick Youth

LOS ANGELES —The Los Angeles County Probation Department, in collaboration with the Los Angeles Mission College, launched a culinary arts program at Campus Vernon Kilpatrick or CVK earlier this month, that will give youth at the facility the opportunity to earn college credit while learning in an on-site instructional kitchen.

The program, which will be offered year-round, has ten students enrolled. During the fall 2026 semester, students will take Culinary Arts 50 and Culinary Arts 60 twice a week with an in-person instructor. The classes introduce cooking techniques, food safety, kitchen operations, nutrition and meal preparation. Future semesters will advance the youth’s skills, with the goal of having them obtain a ServSafe food handler credential.

The program serves both high school students enrolled in college courses with support from the Los Angeles County Office of Education or LACOE and high school graduates supported by Probation Education Services. LACOE identifies participating high school students, while Probation offers the courses to interested high school graduates.

“Preparing a meal requires planning, teamwork, and attention to detail. In this classroom, youth can practice those skills and see the results of their work,” said Robert Arcos, Chief Deputy of Operations. “We want them to leave with college credit and a clearer path toward continuing their education or finding work.”

The program is part of Probation’s effort to provide youth at Campus Kilpatrick with education and career opportunities that support their development and preparation for reentry.