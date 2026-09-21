California Establishes Dolly Parton Day, Sept. 25

SACRAMENTO — Today, Gov. Gavin Newsom Sept. 20 signed SB 931 by Senators Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) and John Laird (D-Santa Cruz), establishing Sept. 25 as Dolly Parton Day. The day, 9-2-5, was selected in honor of Parton’s beloved song 9 to 5.

“We could all afford to live a little more like Dolly. Be kind, be humble, and have some fun…Be a diamond in a rhinestone world. With this bill, we are not just establishing a day to celebrate Dolly Parton, we are creating an annual reminder to us, every year, to live the way she did — joyfully, graciously, and with a whole lot of heart,” said Gov. Newsom

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L-qM-T-mYkg

Dolly Parton, dubbed the “Queen of Country,” was one of the most successful country music performers in history, selling more than 100 million records worldwide. Over her six-decade career, she achieved 25 number-one hits — the most by any female country artist. Her song I Will Always Love You topped the charts twice, in 1974 and 1982, and Whitney Houston later covered it to enormous global acclaim.

Parton became one of the most iconic figures of this era, finding success in acting, producing, and business, in addition to her music career. Her forays into Hollywood became cult classics, many filmed and set in California, including Parton’s acting debut, the feminist comedy film 9 to 5, and both the 1992 film and the hit television show “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” for which she was an uncredited producer.

Parton was also known for her humanitarian work, putting both her funding and her fame and popularity behind numerous causes and in support of marginalized communities. Her philanthropy empowered people, especially through the Imagination Library, which she created to support early literacy and inspire a love of reading. The Library has distributed over 300 million books to children worldwide, including here in California.

Other philanthropic efforts included funding the development of a COVID-19 vaccine, supporting families in her home state of Tennessee impacted by disasters, and vocally and financially supporting the LGBTQ movement and the fight against HIV/AIDS.