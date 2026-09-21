Overnight and Daytime Closures of Southbound State Route 47 at the Vincent Thomas Bridge

SAN PEDRO — Caltrans will conduct five overnight closures of southbound State Route 47 (SR-47) between Ferry Street and Harbor Boulevard now to Sept. 25 for construction on the Vincent Thomas Bridge. Closures will occur Sunday night through Friday morning, from 10:45 p.m. to 6:45 a.m., blocking all westerly travel across the bridge toward Interstate 110.

Additionally, the right-hand lane of southbound SR-47 at the Vincent Thomas Bridge will be closed between Ferry Street and Harbor Boulevard on Saturday, September 19, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. for maintenance operations.

During the overnight work, the Ferry Street on-ramp to southbound SR-47 will also be closed. Traffic will be detoured via northbound SR-47 to SR-103 before diverting west on Pacific Coast Highway (SR-1) to Interstate 110. (See map below.)

Construction activities include the installation of working platforms and structural bracing beneath the roadway. These efforts are part of preliminary construction on the Vincent Thomas Bridge Deck Replacement Project, which will fully close the bridge for 16 months beginning Nov. 1, 2026.

More information is available at theproject website. Skanska-CEC Joint Venture is the general contractor for the project.

Due to weather or operational factors, the schedule is subject to change, including dates and times, the number of closures, and other details. Motorists should expect delays when utilizing the Vincent Thomas Bridge and use Caltrans Quickmap to review current traffic conditions before traveling. Caltrans reminds drivers to exercise increased caution near the closure and Slow for the Cone Zone.