Closing September, Harbor City Jazz & Watts Towers Jazz and Day of the Drum Festivals Celebrate LA’s Music & Arts Scene

From the Harbor Area to Watts Towers, this weekend, get your fill of great music and art in Los Angeles.

Harbor City Jazz Festival

Join the third annual Harbor City Jazz Festival Sept. 26. Admission and parking for this event are free, and welcome all ages. Enjoy a day full of great live musical performances, food, and merchandise vendors. Bring your family, your friends, your lawn chairs and come spend the day with great music.

Live jazz lineup

Monique Renee (Teena Marie Cover Band); The Jacques Lesure Quartet; Josh Chandlers Quartet

A & V Quartet; Donell’s Grove City Band; Mark & Michelle

Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sept. 26

Cost: Free

Details: www.instagram.com/harborcityjazzfest

Venue: Ken Malloy Harbor Regional Park, 25820 Vermont Ave, Harbor City

44th Annual Watts Towers Day of the Drum Festival and 49th Annual Simon Rodia Watts Towers Jazz Festiva l

Next weekend, join us for the 44th Annual Watts Towers Day of the Drum Festival and the 49th Annual Simon Rodia Watts Towers Jazz Festival! Enjoy jazz melodies and world rhythms, with more than a dozen dance, music, and percussion performances, along with exhibitions, children’s activities, local food, and plenty of fun. It is all free and set against the backdrop of the world-renowned Watts Towers.

Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sept 26, 27

Cost: Free

Details: wattstowers.org/events.

Venue: Watts Towers, 1727 E. 107th St., Los Angeles