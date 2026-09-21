Public Health Reports Highest Number of West Nile Virus Cases in Nearly a Decade

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is reporting 100 cases of West Nile virus infections so far this year, marking the highest number of cases seen this early in the mosquito season in nearly a decade. With mosquito season still underway, the county is on track for one of its most severe West Nile virus seasons in recent years. The last time case numbers reached this level was in 2017, when 268 cases were reported for the entire season.

Public Health urges people in Los Angeles County to protect themselves from mosquito bites and take steps to eliminate standing water around their homes and other areas where mosquitoes can breed.

Of the cases reported this year, almost all have had severe illness. This is expected because milder infections often go undiagnosed and are not usually reported. These severe illnesses affect the brain or spinal cord, and almost all patients have needed hospital care. Five deaths have been reported. Cases have occurred throughout Los Angeles County.

“West Nile virus can cause serious illness, and the number of severe cases and deaths we are seeing this year is concerning,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Officer. “We are still within the peak period for West Nile virus transmission, so it is important that everyone take steps now to protect themselves and their families. These include using insect repellent, eliminating standing water where mosquitoes breed, and making sure windows and doors have tight-fitting screens without holes or tears. Small actions like these can make a big difference in preventing illness.”

West Nile virus is the most common mosquito-borne disease that affects residents in LA County. Public Health reports cases of West Nile virus every year, as the virus is endemic to the region. Peak mosquito season lasts from June to November in LA County.

Details: publichealth.lacounty.gov/acd/vectorwestnile.htm