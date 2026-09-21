The NICU Take-Home Book Initiative with Dignity Health St Mary Medical Center provides every NICU (neonatal intensive care unit) family with bilingual books to take home, allowing them to continue the reading and bonding habits they started during their hospital stay.

St. Mary Medical Center provides these tools, helping its tiniest patients grow and learn in the language most comfortable for their families.

Rubi Gutierrez a mother receiving her “Bookworms Since Birth” book bundle at discharge from Dignity Health – St. Mary Medical Center with her baby.

Pictured below are St. Mary Medical Center’s Linzy Davidson, NICU RN (left), and Valerie Colorado, Director of Maternal and Child Health (right).

Photos courtesy of Dignity Health