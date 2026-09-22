Keep California Beautiful Brings Love San Pedro to Inspire a More Beautiful City

On Sept. 19, Keep California Beautiful launched Love San Pedro, a local initiative to inspire community action to protect and beautify the parks, streets, waterways, neighborhoods, and public spaces that make San Pedro special.

The neighborhood beautification event held at N. Mesa Ave. & Amar St. Sept. 19, brought more than 80 local residents and volunteers out to beautify parkway spaces with succulents and woodchip, give a makeover to the old fire station lot by spreading mulch, and picking up litter and removing bulky items throughout the neighborhood. This event aims to engage local residents in volunteer efforts and create a sense of ownership in the neighborhood.

Love San Pedro was developed in partnership with Keep America Beautiful, Niagara Cares, the philanthropic division of Niagara Bottling, Keep California Beautiful, the office of Councilmember Tim McOsker of the Fifteenth Council District, and LA Conservation mCorps. Love San Pedro will run through December 2026.

“When people care about a place, they want to keep it healthy and beautiful,” said David Wheeler, Keep America Beautiful’s Vice President for National Partnerships. “Love San Pedro gives people a meaningful way to turn that care into action.”

With funding from Niagara Cares and Keep America Beautiful, the LOVE campaign was initially piloted with LOVE ATX in Austin, Texas in 2024 and has now expanded to additional cities including: Dallas, New Orleans, Phoenix, Portland and, in California, Sacramento, San Pedro, and Venice Beach.

Details: https://keepcabeautiful.org/love/ or contact

info@keepcabeautiful.org.