Public Health Reports Outbreak of Flea-Borne Typhus

LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating a localized outbreak of flea-borne typhus in the Wilshire Center neighborhood of the City of Los Angeles, as cases continue to rise across the county. Seven symptomatic cases linked to this outbreak have been identified. Six of the seven people were hospitalized, and all have recovered.

This is the second outbreak for flea-borne typhus reported by Public Health this year.

Flea-borne typhus can affect anyone. People are often exposed around their homes by infected fleas carried by pets or wildlife. In Los Angeles County, infected fleas are commonly found on rats, free-roaming cats, and opossums.

Although this and the other cluster center are in one neighborhood, the risk of flea-borne typhus is countywide, and cases occur across the county and among people with a range of housing and socioeconomic circumstances. So far this year, 109 cases have been reported throughout Los Angeles County.

“As flea-borne typhus cases continue to increase across Los Angeles County, preventing exposure to fleas on free roaming animals and wildlife is more important than ever,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Officer. “Community members can help protect themselves and their neighbors by keeping pets on flea control year-round, rodent proofing their homes and making sure wildlife cannot live in or around their homes. Simple steps can prevent serious illness.”

Symptoms of flea-borne typhus typically appear within one to two weeks after becoming infected and may include fever, headache, rash, and body aches. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should seek medical care promptly, especially if they may have been exposed to fleas or animals.

Flea-borne typhus can be effectively treated with antibiotics when diagnosed early, and it can be prevented with simple steps to reduce exposure to fleas and avoid contact with animals that may carry them.

Flea-borne Typhus in Los Angeles County

Flea-borne typhus cases have been rising in Los Angeles County since 2010. In 2025, Public Health reported a record 220 cases, the highest number ever recorded in the County. Cases occurred among people ranging in age from one to 85 years, highlighting that people of all age groups are at risk. This follows 187 reported cases in 2024 and reflects a sustained upward trend in recent years.

Details:ph.lacounty.gov/Typhus