Get Help Clearing Your Record

Assemblymember Mike Gipson is partnering with the Toberman Neighborhood Center and community partners to offer a free expungement clinic in San Pedro. Building on these ongoing efforts to connect residents with valuable legal resources, this event will help eligible individuals explore opportunities to clear their criminal records and take the next step toward a brighter future.

Benefits:

Increased employment opportunities

Legal protections in court

Professional licensing opportunities

Greater access to organizational memberships

Personal peace of mind

This service is free.

The event is brought to the community by the Los Angeles County Public Defender and is open to individuals who meet the eligibility requirements. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to connect with the City of Los Angeles HEART Team, which provides assistance to residents with traffic tickets.

For more information, call 213-978-1937 or visit HEART Team website

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Nov. 10

Cost: Free

Details: https://tinyurl.com/Free-expungement-clinic-SP

Venue: Toberman Neighborhood Center,131 N. Grand Ave., San Pedro