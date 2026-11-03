2027 Open Enrollment for Medicare & Marketplace Coverage Explained

Now is the time to review your coverage for health insurance. You can compare prices and benefits and make sure the doctors, hospitals, and specialists you use are included in a plan’s network.

See below for important dates and options:

Medicare is the federal health insurance program for people over the age of 65 or adults with disabilities. The Medicare enrollment period is now open until Dec. 7. Any changes to coverage will take effect on Jan. 1, 2027.

If you have Original Medicare, you can:

Keep your current coverage

Join a Medicare Advantage plan

Switch to a new standalone Part D (prescription drug) plan

If you have a Medicare Advantage plan, you can:

Keep your current coverage

Switch to a new Medicare Advantage plan

Switch to Original Medicare by enrolling in a standalone Part D (prescription drug) plan

While Original Medicare is run directly by the federal government, Medicare Advantage is run by private health insurance companies.

To learn more about how to apply or change plans, visit medicare.gov.

If you would like to get in touch with a benefits counselor for free help to explore your options, you can find the contact information for your local Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program here.

Sign up for Health Insurance through Covered California starting November 1, 2026!

If you are not eligible for Medicare, you may be eligible for health insurance through Covered California. Covered California is the state’s official health insurance marketplace for California residents, under the Affordable Care Act. Open enrollment lasts from Nov. 1, to Jan. 31, 2027.

Enroll by Dec. 31, for a health plan that starts on Jan. 1, 2027.

Enroll in January for a plan starting Feb. 1, 2027.

During this time, you can enroll for the first time, switch plans, or renew your plan for the coming year. When you apply, you can see what financial help you can get and what other programs you may be eligible for, including Medi-Cal.

To learn more about how to apply or change plans, visit coveredca.com.

Local, free in-person assistance is also available through Covered California here.

If you have questions or need assistance, you can contact Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragán’s office at 310-831-1799 or visit: barragan.house.gov.