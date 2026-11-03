Welcome to 90501: Above Average, Provided You Don’t Look Too Closely

By Rick Thomas, Columnist

Good news, Harbor Gateway. According to AARP’s 2025 Livability Index, ZIP code 90501 scores in the top half of communities nationwide. But hold your applause. And somebody hide the ceremonial scissors before this becomes a ribbon-cutting. Our overall score is 51 out of 100. The national ZIP code average is 48. We cleared that bar.

Then there’s our environmental score: 26…apparently, the brochure has a back page. For residents, the distance between a pleasant statistical ranking and daily life deserves attention. Preferably from someone authorized to do something beyond thanking us for bringing our concerns forward.

We have brought them forward. Some of us, though, could qualify for frequent-flier miles. And when the conversation turns to environmental conditions in Harbor Gateway, Jones Chemicals, Inc. belongs in it.

A respectable average can hide an ugly number

The AARP profile scores seven categories. Health earns 69, neighborhood 68 and opportunity 58. Transportation comes in at 48, housing at 46, and civic and social engagement at 45.

Environment finishes dead last, at 26.

These are index scores, not classroom percentages. A 26 doesn’t mean our water is 74 percent contaminated. Let’s establish that before somebody yells at me. And there are a lot of people looking to find a reason to yell at me noting the angle of some of my reporting.

AARP considers existing conditions and public policies, drawing some information from broader geographic areas. The result offers a starting point for questions, rather than a diagnosis of every block.

Still, averaging has its conveniences.

Strong numbers elsewhere can soften the appearance of an environmental weakness. On a screen, that produces a respectable overall score. At home, nearby services don’t cancel out concerns about what’s coming through the window.

Try explaining to your lungs that the neighborhood category did pretty well.

Jones Chemicals belongs in the conversation

At 1401 West Del Amo Boulevard, Jones Chemicals handles chlorine and sulfur dioxide for water-treatment products. Chemicals arrive in bulk, including by rail and truck, and are repackaged for customers. The operation falls under state and federal chemical accident prevention programs. Water treatment is necessary. So is operating safely. Residents should not have to choose between those statements.

In December 2021, the EPA announced a $200,000 settlement with Jones Chemicals over chemical accident prevention violations. Inspections in 2015 and 2017 identified failures involving pipe corrosion, timely chlorine-hose replacement, Spanish-language operating procedures and consideration of a previous sulfur dioxide railcar derailment in the facility’s hazard analysis. The settlement required safety improvements.

That is a federal enforcement record. Nobody dreamed it up while complaining about parking on Nextdoor.

CalEPA’s March 2026 update describes an August 2025 inspection that found a bypassed alarm system and modified piping without required documentation updates. Inspectors also identified repurposed chemical cylinders being used as pressure vessels without documented engineering certification for that use.

A September follow-up recorded changes to the alarm piping and updated diagrams. The facility reported that cylinder certification was underway. Residents deserve to know what happened after “underway.” Preferably before that word becomes a permanent address.

The update also describes December 2025 and January 2026 inspections identifying leaking valves and a sodium hypochlorite release beyond secondary containment. It records corrective actions elsewhere, too. These are historical findings, not proof every condition remains unresolved.

So show residents the current status: what was corrected, who verified it and what remains outstanding.

Twenty-six is not a verdict

AARP did not establish that Jones Chemicals or any individual trucking company caused the environmental score. Determining what drove that number requires examining its underlying indicators. Regional air quality and a chemical facility’s accident-prevention record are different subjects. Both, however, belong in a serious discussion of neighborhood livability.

For residents concerned about Jones Chemicals and truck activity on Denker Avenue, these issues meet at the front door: opening windows, walking outside, getting children to school and knowing what to do during an emergency. People experience their neighborhood all at once.

The people asking questions live here

That is why the Del Amo Action Committee belongs in this discussion.

CalEPA identifies DAAC, founded in 1994, as a community resource and lists its founder and director, Cynthia Babich, as its community contact. Its work includes informing and empowering residents dealing with environmental contamination.

That means translating technical information into understandable language, asking follow-up questions, and reminding agencies that the surrounding community remains occupied between inspections.

Residents shouldn’t need a chemistry degree, a filing cabinet, and the persistence of a bill collector to learn whether a nearby facility corrected a safety violation.

Nor should they keep having to prove the question matters.

The mailing address says Torrance. The buck stops at LA City Hall

Here’s the distinction that gets lost whenever someone sees “Torrance, CA 90501” and assumes that it settles the geography.

Jones Chemicals is in Harbor Gateway within the City of Los Angeles. Its Torrance mailing address does not put it within the City of Torrance. Local municipal services come from Los Angeles.

The same applies to surrounding Harbor Gateway residents with Torrance mailing addresses.

The post office delivers the mail. It does not redraw city boundaries.

County, regional, state, and federal agencies also have regulatory responsibilities. CalEPA’s update lists those agencies alongside the Los Angeles Fire Department’s oversight role. Their involvement does not erase Los Angeles’ municipal responsibilities.

When residents ask about fire protection, emergency communication, truck enforcement or street safety, the mailing label should not confuse which city serves them.

Torrance on the envelope. Los Angeles on the hook. Nobody at City Hall should need another meeting to understand that. Likewise, AARP’s ZIP-wide profile is neither a separate Harbor Gateway study nor a score for the city of Torrance.

Put a deadline next to the concern

Livability should mean something to the older resident walking to the bus, the parent taking a child to school, and the worker coming home after a long shift.

Housing costs, traffic, air quality and public safety arrive as one package.

Emergency planning belongs in that package. Who issues an alert? How does it reach people without smartphones or households needing another language? When should residents shelter indoors?

A plan needs to help the person standing in the kitchen, not merely impress the person filing it. Officials should explain the weakest environmental indicators, identify agency responsibilities, and make commitments residents can track. For Jones Chemicals, that means current inspection updates, verified corrections, and clear emergency communication. For truck activity, it means enforcement and visible follow-through. A meeting can begin that work. It cannot substitute for it.

So yes, 90501 landed in the top half. Put that on the brochure if you must. Then put the environmental score of 26 on the front page and tell the people living here what you’re going to do about it.

The AARP Livability Index™