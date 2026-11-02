UPDATE: At Risk Missing Person Cynthia Gerardi, LB

UPDATE: On Nov. 2, 2026 at-risk missing person Cynthia Gerardi was located safe and unharmed in the City of Torrance.

The Long Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 66-year-old at-risk missing person Cynthia Gerardi.

Gerardi was last seen on Oct. 31, about 9:30 a.m. on the 200 block of West Wardlow Road in Long Beach. Gerardi was last seen leaving her residential care facility. Gerardi may be in need of her life saving medication that she did not have with her when she left the facility.

Description of Cynthia Gerardi

Age: 66

Hair color: Gray

Eye Color: Blue

Height: 5’5″

Weight: 230 lbs

Sex: Female

Race: White

Clothing: Reading glasses, black shirt, black leggings, and flip flops

Jewelry: N/A

Scars/Marks/Tattoos: N/A

Possible Destination: Unknown

Medical Alerts: May be in need of life saving medication

Anyone with information regarding this missing person is urged to call the LBPD missing persons detail at 562-570-7246 or LBPD Dispatch at 562-435-6711, or anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, www.LAcrimestoppers.org.