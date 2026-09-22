Thirteen Members Honored, Including CMA, with AZA Accreditation Quarter Century Award

SAN PEDRO—The Association of Zoos and Aquariums or AZA announced that 13 members, with Cabrillo Marine Aquarium among them have achieved 25 years of continuous AZA accreditation.

First granted accreditation in 2001, AZA congratulates the following members for 25 years of excellence with the AZA Accreditation Quarter Century Award:

AZA accreditation is a thorough and rigorous process overseen by AZA’s independent Accreditation Commission, which is comprised of 14 experienced and trained experts in operations, animal welfare and husbandry, and veterinary medicine. These experts are sworn to maintain complete impartiality in their judgments and to thoroughly examine each zoo or aquarium that applies for AZA accreditation to determine whether AZA standards are being met. Only those facilities that earn AZA accreditation can become members of AZA.

Facilities seeking AZA accreditation within the next five years may also consider joining AZA’s Pathway Toward Membership Program, which helps to prepare facilities for the accreditation process.

By visiting the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium the public can be assured that they are supporting a facility focused on advancing animal care and wellbeing, supporting educational experiences with animals, and empowering wildlife conservation.